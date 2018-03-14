Detectives: Jeannette brothers allegedly smuggled heroin, cocaine into county jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Westmoreland County brothers have been accused of smuggling more than a brick of heroin and 5 grams of cocaine into the jail two years ago in one's hair or hoodie after their arrests following a street fight in Jeannette.

Moziah S. Harris, 26, of Jeannette and Tatiahna A. Harris, 25, of Greensburg are charged by county detectives with violation of the controlled substance act for possessing cocaine and heroin, possession of contraband inside a prison, and criminal conspiracy in connection with the March 16, 2016, incident.

Moziah Harris was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop and arraigned before Hempfield District Judge Mark Mansour. He was ordered held in the county jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.

Tatiahna Harris, who formerly lived in Jeannette, remains at large, detectives said. A warrant remains active for his arrest, according to online dockets.

Guards found the contraband about 10:40 a.m. March 16, 2016, more than eight hours after the brothers arrived at the jail at 2 a.m.

They were arrested by Jeannette police on assault charges following a fight outside Punch & Jr's Bar on Clay Avenue, Williams wrote in court documents.

Williams reported that security video at the jail showed Moziah had just entered his brother's “booking holding cell” after he was arraigned via video.

Tatiahna then left the holding cell “carrying his bedding and papers” when he was confronted by a guard escorting him “because of something he was holding in his left hand,” Williams wrote. “... A bag of crack cocaine falls on the floor from this confrontation.”

The video shows Tatiahan “resisting ... then drops several items which turned out to be narcotics ... cocaine,” the complaint alleges.

After corrections officers secured both men, another plastic bag with 85 white wax paper bags marked “SOUTH WEST,” containing a light brown powder, and a second bag containing heroin “fell out of the prison linen that (Tatiahna) Harris was carrying,” Williams wrote.

The jail video and interviews showed both men were patted down and later strip searched during the intake procedure. However, Williams believes Moziah was carrying the contraband when he was arrested and as he entered the jail, according to the affidavit.

“Moziah Harris has long hair and was wearing a dark hoody sweatshirt. The video shows he was never checked under his hair or around the top of the hoody,” Williams wrote in the affidavit.

Williams said the contraband was tested at the state police laboratory in Hempfield and verified to be cocaine and heroin.

Warden John Walton declined to comment on the Harris brothers' criminal case because it is an ongoing investigation.

However, since the 2016 incident, the prison has added technical devices and instituted new policies to try to stop prisoners from trying to smuggle drugs into the lockup, Walton said.

“Last year, we installed a full-body scanner that scans every inmate coming into the prison for possible contraband. That device is even able to allow employees to see contraband that is smuggled inside body cavities,” the warden said.

On Feb. 28, jail officials implemented a new policy that strips inmates of personal footwear as a precaution to keep contraband out of the prison. Inmates are now issued rubber slip-on shoes.

“We've added a number of things in an attempt to fight this drug epidemic and to keep prisoners from smuggling drugs into the prison,” Walton said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.