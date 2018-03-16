How Conor Lamb snagged votes from Trump supporters in 18th District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In just 16 months, voting precincts throughout the 18th Congressional District turned from red to blue.

The shift in areas such as Greensburg in Westmoreland County and in South Park in Allegheny County helped pave the way to an upset victory for Democrat Conor Lamb, who flipped what has been a solidly Republican district to the other side.

Lamb's apparent victory over Republican Rick Saccone in the four-county district — it includes parts of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties — reversed what most politicos expected to be a Republican win based on the level of support in those areas for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Voters said the difference, then and now, was Trump.

“It was more attitude,” said Dave Buchweicz, chairman of the South Park Democratic Committee.

Trump won South Park precincts by nearly 800 votes. On Tuesday, political newcomer Lamb, 33, flipped South Park to his favor, garnering 300 more votes than Rick Saccone, 60, of Elizabeth, his campaign-seasoned Republican opponent.

Buchweicz said it was Trump himself who was a factor in Lamb's win.

“I don't hate the president, but I don't hate my country and I don't hate God,” Buchweicz said, echoing some of the attack ads run against Lamb in the campaign.

Westmoreland County:

Urban appeal for Lamb

Greensburg, the seat of government in Westmoreland County, was solidly Democratic for decades. But over the past decade or so, the level of Republican support has crept up with every election, including an overwhelming win for Trump.

Trump won the city by nearly 600 votes. Lamb won the city by almost 500.

Greensburg resident Ken Burkley, a former chairman of the county's Democratic committee, said Lamb's moderate message took hold where younger voters — that includes students at Seton Hill University — and older professionals were more receptive to it.

“He (Lamb) didn't flip the townships, but he flipped the cities,” Burkley said.

Saccone, who ran as a conservative, had strong support in the more rural parts of Westmoreland in the district, which traditionally have voted Republican. Hempfield, Unity and North Huntingdon townships overwhelmingly supported Saccone, as they had done for Trump.

Saccone finished with nearly 57 percent of the vote in the county, well below the 65 percent Trump took in 2016.

In more urban communities, Lamb performed much better. He nearly broke even with Saccone in Latrobe and Jeannette. In Irwin Borough, which gave Trump a 500-vote victory, Saccone received just 12 more votes than Lamb.

Kerry Jobe, the acting chairman of the Westmoreland County Republican committee, said Lamb was an attractive candidate to many Democratic voters who typically choose GOP candidates.

“He didn't run against Hillary Clinton,” Jobe said. “Lamb ran an effective campaign in this district.”

Allegheny County:

‘A perfect candidate'

Lamb finished with 57 percent of the vote in Allegheny County, due in part to support from communities such as Upper St. Clair, where he won by about 900 votes, the same community that gave Trump a 500-vote victory.

Lamb won his hometown, Mt. Lebanon, by more than 6,000 votes, far outpacing Clinton's 1,500-vote win over Trump.

Terry Madonna, pollster, political scientist and director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, said Lamb offered the right message for the Democrat to win over Trump voters.

“He was a perfect candidate for working men and women in that district. He brought them back home,” Madonna said.

Political consultant Bill Green said Lamb's success in the small, urban portions of the sprawling district was a reflection of Democratic voters who were ready to accept a message from a candidate who described himself as pro-life and pro-gun.

“Some Democrats felt, ‘Gee, we finally have a Democratic to vote for,'” Green said.

Washington County:

'The right Democrat'

It was the same dynamic in Washington County, where Lamb narrowed the heavy support for Trump. Trump won Washington County with 61 percent of the vote, while Saccone received just 53.1 percent.

“Lamb was the right candidate, the right Democrat,” said county Commissioner Larry Maggi.

Maggi, who in 2012 was the last Democrat to run for Congress in the 18th District, losing a landslide election to Republican incumbent Tim Murphy, said he's not sure why Lamb was able to outperform other Democrats in the county.

“I can't wrap my head around what exactly happened here. But it shows that if the Democrats provide a good candidate, they can win,” Maggi said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.