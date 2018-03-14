Irwin fire chief seeks more smoke detectors for residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Irwin's fire chief wants to obtain more smoke detectors for residents in hopes of preventing fatal fires like the one in which a borough man died on Feb. 26, as well as having a local ordinance requiring inspections for smoke detectors when new tenants move into rental apartments, the chief told borough officials Wednesday.

“There are way too many properties without smoke detectors. Seventy percent of the fire calls we go to, there are no smoke detectors,” Chief Justin Mochar said.

“It's a shame grownups are not smart enough to put up smoke detectors,” Mochar told council.

In some instances where there are smoke detectors, they are not working because batteries are dead or the smoke detectors are disconnected from the wiring in the residence.

The chief said he would like to work with the fire departments in neighboring North Huntingdon to see if funding is available through a grant to get a supply of smoke detectors.

There were no smoke detectors in the second-floor apartment where the victim, Michael V. Bova, 63, lived at 306 Pennsylvania Ave., Mochar said. There were, however, smoke detectors in shared spaces outside Bova's apartment, Mochar said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 10 to 15 minutes, but Bova was dead by the time firefighters reached his room.

Mochar said they still are awaiting a ruling by Westmoreland County Coroner on the cause of Bova's death, as well as a report on the cause of the fire from the state police fire marshal who investigated the fire.

Those residents who are unable to obtain smoke detectors can contact the Irwin fire department, which has about 30-to-40 smoke detectors that it is willing to give to residents in need, Mochar said.

Mochar said he would like to see the borough adopt an ordinance that rental units would have to undergo inspections when a new tenant occupies the apartment to ensure the residents have smoke detectors.

The borough is working on revising an ordinance regarding that issue, said Zachary Kansler, borough solicitor.

To reduce the burden of inspections on the borough's code enforcement officer, Mochar said Irwin could follow Jeannette's practice of having firefighters conduct the inspections of the smoke detectors.

The chief also told borough council the fire department would like to get a monthly update of the building permits the borough issues so they have more information about structures when they are fighting fires.

Mochar relayed the story of fighting the Jan. 23 fire at a house being remodeled in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Unknown to the fire department, there was a hole in the first floor when a firefighter went into the house, Mochar said. They did not learn that the house was being remodeled until about an hour after arriving on the scene, Mochar said.

Valerie Morton, borough manager, said they would work to provide an updated list of the building permits that are issued.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.