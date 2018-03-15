Firefighters rescue man from 16-foot hole in South Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Firefighters rescued a man who fell into a 16-foot hole Thursday morning in South Greensburg using a rigging system with a ladder truck and a Stokes basket, according to fire Chief Eric Hardy.

It took about 45 minutes to get set up and free the man, who Hardy said had minor injuries and was conscious and alert during the rescue. The hole was dug along Western Avenue at its intersection with Route 119 for the replacement of water lines underneath the highway, Hardy said.

The man who fell in at 7:44 a.m. was a worker at the site, he said.

Firefighters used ladders to climb down into the hole and prepare the man for rescue.

"The hole was properly shored," Hardy said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

