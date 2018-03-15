Jeannette-to-Adamsburg water line section to be built

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work is expected to begin this summer on the final section of a $63 million project to link water treatment plants in the northern and southern sections of the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County system.

Officials said Thursday that they expect installation of more than 2.5 miles of pipe that run from Jeannette to Adamsburg will cost about $12.5 million.

The water authority has worked for the last 11 years installing the major pipeline through the spine of the county as a means to ensure uninterrupted water service for most of its more than 120,000 customers.

“It really allows us to have good redundancy for our customers. When this is competed we will be able to push a lot of water through our system,” said authority business manager Brian Hohman.

For more than a decade the authority has been installing the large 48-inch pipe through the spine of the county, from East Huntingdon Township to Adamsburg in Hempfield.

The line will link two major storage tanks that are fed water from a treatment plant in Connellsville at the south end of the system to connect with a similar tank in Adamsburg that gets its water from Beaver Run Reservoir in Bell at the northern end of the county.

Work crews already have installed more than 17 miles of the large pipe.

Water authority officials are expected to award contracts in May to complete the final phase of the line, with construction scheduled to begin in the summer.

The completed line will serve as a protection for customers should one of the systems treatment plants go offline.

“We will be able, when we need to in a pinch, move water from one end of the system to the other,” said authority manager Michael Kukura.