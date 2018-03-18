Giant Eagle buys Hempfield properties for GetGo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Giant Eagle Inc. is proposing to consolidate seven properties in Hempfield into one lot on Route 30 westbound, according to documents filed with the township.

At least five of those properties between Lewis and Lowry avenues, near the former Eat‘n Park, are owned by GetGo Portfolio II LP, including three that were recently purchased, according to Westmoreland County deeds.

In February, GetGo bought 1217 Lewis Ave. for $245,000 and 6513 Route 30 for $343,000, according to county records.

Last week, GetGo purchased 1221 Lewis Ave. for $525,000.

GetGo bought several months ago 6517 Route 30 for $225,000 and 1222 Lowry Ave. for $275,000. On the five properties are a closed PNC Bank branch, a former car dealership and several homes.

That leaves two parcels — one each with addresses on Lowry Avenue and Heights Lane — that are included in the proposed consolidation but not owned by GetGo, according to county records.

“We continue to be excited about the potential to bring a new, fresh food-focused GetGo experience to the Hempfield area,” Giant Eagle spokesman Dick Roberts said. “We are in ongoing discussions about acquiring additional property adjacent to the Route 30 intersection being considered, and hope to have more to share in the coming weeks.”

The consolidation plan indicates that Heights Lane, which runs behind the parcels closest to Route 30, would be closed.

The proposal could come before the planning commission during its April 4 meeting. A final decision about the plan would be up to township supervisors.

The property is less than half a mile from the former Monsour Medical Center in Jeannette, where another gas station and convenience store is being proposed as part of a redevelopment plan by Colony Holding Co.

In addition, there is an Exxon gas station directly across Route 30 from where GetGo is proposing to consolidate lots.

A Sunoco gas station and convenience store is at the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Avenue.

