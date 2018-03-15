Judge refuses to lower Greensburg man's $325K bond in assault, drug cases

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg district judge Thursday refused to lower the $325,000 bond set for a 23-year-old man who was paroled in January, then arrested by city police less than two months later in separate cases for allegedly assaulting a woman and dealing cocaine and heroin.

Citing the safety of the community, District Judge Chris Flanigan turned down a bond reduction request from attorney Greg Cecchetti, representing Tyreek M. Saunders, after a preliminary hearing.

“I'm going to deny the request. ... We're talking about some very serious charges here, and based on Mr. Saunders' extensive criminal history,” Flanigan said.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti had argued against the bond reduction, citing “the safety of the community” because of the multiple complaints city police have against Saunders.

Flanigan also ruled there was sufficient evidence for Saunders to stand trial on charges of possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after his Feb. 27 arrest by city Detective John Swank.

Swank testified under questioning by Calisti that he received a tip that Saunders, who had lived in Greensburg and Wilkinsburg before serving a jail term, was in the vicinity of an apartment on the 400 block of Culbertson Avenue. The 20-year police veteran said he knew there was an active arrest warrant for Saunders from an incident a day earlier when a woman accused him of assaulting and strangling her.

Swank said Saunders immediately surrendered in a nearby alley. Police recovered 18 stamp bags of heroin marked “Punk You,” 19 stamp bags wrapped in a rubber band, a small bag of crack cocaine and a cellphone.

“The drugs have been submitted to the state police laboratory for testing,” Swank said.

“One of our other officers, Rob Jones, completed forensic tests on the telephone and was able to retrieve multiple text messages indicating Mr. Saunders was selling cocaine and heroin,” he testified.

Cecchetti argued that the drug complaints should be dismissed because the prosecution could not positively prove the drugs were not for Saunders' personal use.

“You just can't bootstrap a charge on, just because of the presence of a cellphone, that someone intended to deliver drugs. Practically everyone carries a cell telephone today,” Cecchetti argued.

Calisti countered that Swank's testimony about the content of text messages retrieved from the phone indicated Saunders was dealing drugs.

Flanigan concurred there was enough evidence for Saunders to stand trial on all the drug-related complaints.

As the second hearing on the assault charges was about to start, Saunders abruptly decided to waive his right to a preliminary hearing and proceed to trial.

Saunders was paroled Jan. 3 after serving 11 months of an 11 1⁄ 2 -to-23-month sentence after his conviction on drug possession, firearm and theft-related charges. In that case, he was arrested after city police stopped a Buick sedan on Feb. 3, 2017, at Crestview Apartments on Dornin Street, according to a criminal complaint.

Saunders told officers that a friend loaned him the car in exchange for drugs, but he didn't know the friend's name, an affidavit states.

The owner had reported the car stolen that morning from her Wilkinsburg home, the complaint said. Police confiscated 42 stamp bags of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and a handgun.

On Oct. 5, Senior Judge Richard McCormick Jr. sentenced Saunders to serve the sentence after he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a firearm without a license.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.