E-waste company CyberCrunch donates laptops to United Way

• Cranberry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at St. Ferdinand Church.

The events will be held on these dates:

It will not accept light bulbs, alkaline batteries or televisions.

For a $10 fee it will accept audio equipment, VCR, DVD and Blu-ray players, coffee-makers, hair dryers, toasters and other small consumer electronics.

The electronics recycling company will accept old computers and computer accessories, cellphones, iPods, cables and wires for free.

Representatives from pre-K centers, a senior citizens advocacy group and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania walked among stacks of computers, monitors and other devices Thursday as they toured the CyberCrunch recycling center in Hempfield, seeing firsthand what happens to electronics after they are discarded.

They were there to take home 10 refurbished laptops that CyberCrunch donated to the United Way and its affiliated organizations.

“CyberCrunch wanted to do something with the community, so we reached out to the United Way, and that's how we got started,” company President Serdar Bankaci said.

Most electronics collected by the company are beyond repair, but 10 to 15 percent can be restored, Bankaci said.

CyberCrunch was founded in 2012. The Hempfield facility recycles more than 4 million pounds of electronic waste a year.

The company has a second center in Delaware County.

It serves Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New Jersey and Maryland.

Many of the items it receives are long outdated — ancient computers and CRT monitors.

“It's kind of like a walk through history,” Bankaci said.

The company has received some unusual items, including the black box from a helicopter and a litter of kittens that was promptly turned over to an animal shelter, Bankaci said.

In addition to recycling electronics, the company shreds hard drives to prevent data left on old computers and phones from falling into the wrong hands.

“We make sure we find everything that has data on it,” Bankaci said.

Most of the donated laptops are going to preschools and pre-K's. A few are going to senior citizens through the “Open Your Heart to a Senior” program.

“A lot of preschools don't have the resources to purchase laptops, but one of the main components to education now is happening with computers,” said Alyssa Cholodofsky, vice president of development and impact at the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. “Having the resource to have a laptop at their facility is really important, so they were thrilled to get the call.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.