Irishmen in Greensburg, Indiana form Ancient Order of Hibernians chapter

The program is free for society members; there is a $7 fee for others. Registration is recommended by calling 724-532-1935, ext. 210.

The Westmoreland County Historical Society is sponsoring Crain's presentation, “The Irish Experience in America,” at 7 p.m. April 17 in the McCullough Room of Caritas Christi, the motherhouse of the Sisters of Charity at Seton Hill.

According to Irish-American researcher Tim Crain, director of the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education at Seton Hill University, Pittsburgh had a larger population of Irish refugees than Chicago at the time of the famine. Though Chicago eventually would far outpace the Steel City in Irish population, Pittsburgh's Irish community remained larger than that in St. Paul, Minn., until well into the early 20th century, Crain said.

Pittsburgh was the western frontier for Irish immigrants who poured into the United States in the mid-19th century as they fled from starvation in their home country when their staple potato crop failed. An estimated half-million Irish nationals arrived on American shores in the 1840s.

St. Patrick's Day, the one day a year when all are encouraged to claim a wee bit of the Irish spirit, is a banner day for local members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The Rev. Jerry O'Shea, a retired priest who lives in Hempfield, is among several members who plan to march in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Pittsburgh , representing the recently formed Greensburg-Indiana division of the fraternal organization for Irish Catholic men over age 16.

In addition to demonstrating their pride in their family connections to the Emerald Isle, the parade provides an occasion for different regional chapters of the Hibernians to gather in one spot and enjoy the camaraderie that is a chief attraction for many members.

"Our motto is unity, fraternity and charity," said O'Shea, noting the Greensburg-Indiana group — he serves as its chaplain and was instrumental in founding it four years ago — initially marched in Indiana's St. Patrick's Day parade. "We have a good social level. We enjoy having dinner with each other,"

John Driscoll, senior judge in the Westmoreland County Court, is the new group's historian. Unable to attend Saturday, he'll miss this year's big day in the 'Burgh.

"It's great fun, just marching down through the city," he said. "It's a great day."

As do most Hibernian chapters, the Greensburg-Indiana group of about two dozen meets monthly — on the third Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Rizzo's restaurant in Crabtree. The optional dinner begins at 6 p.m.

"We try to preserve order at meetings, but they're enjoyable with conversations, laughter and fellowship," Driscoll said.

Claiming more than 46,000 members nationwide, the Hibernians derive their name from the ancient Latin designation for Ireland.

The AOH in America was founded concurrently in the coal-mining regions of Pennsylvania and in New York City, in May 1836.

One of its early roles was helping newly arrived Irish immigrants who were forced abroad by the potato famine.

Another original function, O'Shea noted, was "to protect Catholic churches and Catholic clergymen from ... prejudice against immigrants, particularly Irish Catholic immigrants, back in the mid 1800s."

The modern AOH still has serious aims — to preserve Irish culture, support charitable causes and advocate for a peaceful union of Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland.

The Greensburg Hibernians have made donations in support of "Echoes of Erin," a local Sunday afternoon radio program that broadcasts a mix of news and music from Ireland. A Hibernian Hunger Project, overseen at the state level by William O'Neill of Jeannette, has assisted food banks.

O'Shea and treasurer Paul Whelan of Hempfield were among Greensburg Hibernians who took part in a group-organized tour of Ireland two years ago, exploring southwestern areas of the island where their ancestors dwelled.

"You can never go to Ireland too often," said O'Shea, who visited the country previously and hopes to return this summer.

James Hook of Hempfield, a state marshal with the Hibernians and a member of a chapter based in Johnstown, has been to Ireland four times exploring his roots, observing,"There are a lot of sheep and cattle in Ireland."

His maternal grandparents, James M. and Sarah Garrity, were involved with a previous Greensburg Hibernian chapter and its Ladies counterpart before those groups petered out in the 1950s.

Those who are interested in joining the Greensburg-Indiana Hibernians may call O'Shea at 724-832-0482. He's hoping the group can be joined by a revived local Ladies AOH chapter.

"I would love to see us do something here in Greensburg around St. Patrick's Day," he added.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.