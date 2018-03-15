Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
Westmoreland

Troopers: Fake IDs used in Westmoreland County cellphone purchase scams

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
State police said this man attempted twice this week to acquire multiple iPhone 10 cellphones worth thousands of dollars from Best Buy on Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township by using the identities of out-of-state AT&T customers.
State police said this man attempted twice this week to acquire multiple iPhone 10 cellphones worth thousands of dollars from Best Buy on Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township by using the identities of out-of-state AT&T customers.

Updated 9 hours ago

State police in Greensburg are warning that some identity thieves apparently are operating in the Greensburg area, attempting to purchase cellphones using fake identities.

Trooper Thomas Dohey reported that a man attempted twice this week to acquire multiple iPhone 10s worth thousands of dollars from Best Buy on Donohoe Road in Hempfield by using the identities of out-of-state AT&T customers.

The purchases were voided when the sales were flagged by a store clerk because the man's identification did not match the customer's account, Dohey reported. The man was driving a black, 2003 Ford Explorer.

About noon Thursday, the same man entered the store and tried to purchase three more cellphones valued at $1,149 using a driver's license from Nevada with the name Gregg Kasson, Dohey reported.

That sale was flagged by the same clerk, police said.

“This male is using multiple fraudulent identification cards in an attempt to access and purchase phones using various victims identifications and AT&T Wireless accounts to obtain products,” Dohey said.

“This just happened. My fear is this is happening in other areas,” added Trooper Steve Limani.

On March 7, state police in Greensburg arrested a New York man at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield as he allegedly tried to buy cellphones using an account of an out-of-state AT&T customer .

Ramses N. Acosta, 37, was arrested at the AT&T store after employees called troopers when they found that the customer who has the account, also from New York, never met Acosta, according to court papers filed with Hempfield District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

The two phones were valued at more than $2,300, according to court dockets.

“(Acosta) related that he knew the account was not his and planned on paying the taxes on the phones, then selling them,” Trooper Bradley Ditzler wrote in the affidavit.

Acosta was charged with identity theft and criminal attempt.

Anyone with information on the most recent cases is asked to telephone state police at 724-832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me