Troopers: Fake IDs used in Westmoreland County cellphone purchase scams

State police in Greensburg are warning that some identity thieves apparently are operating in the Greensburg area, attempting to purchase cellphones using fake identities.

Trooper Thomas Dohey reported that a man attempted twice this week to acquire multiple iPhone 10s worth thousands of dollars from Best Buy on Donohoe Road in Hempfield by using the identities of out-of-state AT&T customers.

The purchases were voided when the sales were flagged by a store clerk because the man's identification did not match the customer's account, Dohey reported. The man was driving a black, 2003 Ford Explorer.

About noon Thursday, the same man entered the store and tried to purchase three more cellphones valued at $1,149 using a driver's license from Nevada with the name Gregg Kasson, Dohey reported.

That sale was flagged by the same clerk, police said.

“This male is using multiple fraudulent identification cards in an attempt to access and purchase phones using various victims identifications and AT&T Wireless accounts to obtain products,” Dohey said.

“This just happened. My fear is this is happening in other areas,” added Trooper Steve Limani.

On March 7, state police in Greensburg arrested a New York man at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield as he allegedly tried to buy cellphones using an account of an out-of-state AT&T customer .

Ramses N. Acosta, 37, was arrested at the AT&T store after employees called troopers when they found that the customer who has the account, also from New York, never met Acosta, according to court papers filed with Hempfield District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

The two phones were valued at more than $2,300, according to court dockets.

“(Acosta) related that he knew the account was not his and planned on paying the taxes on the phones, then selling them,” Trooper Bradley Ditzler wrote in the affidavit.

Acosta was charged with identity theft and criminal attempt.

Anyone with information on the most recent cases is asked to telephone state police at 724-832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.