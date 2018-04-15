Murrysville Blessing of the Bikes draws family, friends

The Emsworth United Presbyterian Church and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Sewickley, two partnered congregations, are the sponsors.

The free event includes prayers that will be focused on the joy of riding a motorcycle, as well as safety.

It will finish at the Bethel Park American Legion Post 760 for dinner at 4:30 p.m. The dinner is open to the public for $10 per person.

The Post 760 American Legion Riders is sponsoring the event. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. with the ride scheduled to depart at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visitcpcriders.org to register early or register the day of event. Information by phone is available at 412-708-9910.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a blessing, a short ride and then back to the church for a picnic, music, raffles and other activities.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. The first 150 bikers will receive a blessed lapel “cross.” The event will feature refreshments and food indoors along with music by a St. Elizabeth parishioner, Carl Becker.

It was a real family reunion Sunday for the Zorich family – originally from Penn Hills – as they joined thousands of their motorcycle-loving friends who crowded the front lawn and parking lot, and spilled over onto the road in front of the Murrysville Alliance Church for the annual Blessing of the Bikes.

"It's a family thing. We've been coming here for 17 years," of the 22 years it has been held, said Jeff Zorich of Trafford.

He was accompanied by his daughter, Haylee, a Trafford Middle School student, who was born after they started making the annual trek to the motorcycle blessing led by the Rev. Daniel Lawrence, pastor of the Alliance church.

Zorich and his daughter, along with his father, Ollie of Penn Hills; his brother, Bill Zorich of Punxsutawney; and his sister, Cathy Fairbanks and her husband, Dan, of New Alexandria, joined in the festive occasion that featured prayers for the safety of the bikers, a bagpiper and a 21-second salute with motorcyclists revving their engines.

Lawrence, who has been riding a motorcycle for 24 years, warned his flock of listeners that his prayer for their safe rides on motorcycles "does not mean you drive foolishly," or drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He told the seas of motorcyclists in front of him that in their travels, they will not be alone because God will be with them. They can "call out to him in the dark times."

"God loves every biker that is here," inviting them to return to church to join the service, even if "you're dressed in your leathers."

Among those who attended were Kathy and Bill Kepple of New Alexandria.

"We wanted to be with family, friends and the Lord," said Kathy Kepple, who has been participating in the blessing for six years.

Lawrence joked during the 30-minute program that with all of the motorcycles converging on Murrysville on a Sunday morning, "we do challenge the highway traffic a little bit." He also thanked the state and local police, as well as the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety, all of whom were there "to keep an eye on what goes around us."

Over the past two decades, the event has grown from about 100 motorcycles to thousands. Lawrence indicated that the forecasted rain may have kept the crowd size down this year. Cathy Fairbanks said she thought that the crowd was almost double last year.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.