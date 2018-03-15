Nighttime construction on Interstate 70 planned to keep daytime traffic flowing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT plans to keep four lanes of traffic flowing during daylight hours this year on Interstate 70 while construction projects continue in the Washington County section of the corridor and another begins in Westmoreland County.

Reconstruction of I-70 at the Bentleyville interchange continues, as crews from Golden Triangle Construction Co. work on the westbound lanes of the bridge over Wilson Road, Pigeon Creek and the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Work also is continuing on a new westbound off-ramp at Exit 32-B.

PennDOT officials noted there will be intermittent, short-term delays on Wilson Road during this $75.9 million project, which includes a new roundabout that opened last fall.

Farther west, in South Strabane, The Lane Construction Corp. is continuing the $118 million reconstruction of I-70 between the Route 519 Interchange and Beau Street.

The western portion of this project — from the Interstate 79 South Junction to Beau Street — represents the second phase of PennDOT's plan to widen I-70 from two lanes to three in each direction between the I-79 North and South junctions.

The project also includes realignment of Wilson Road, where crews have been installing drainage and stabilizing a hillside.

Westmoreland County work to span 2 years

In Westmoreland County, Golden Triangle Construction has been contracted to reconfigure the junction of I-70 and Route 31 in South Huntingdon.

The cost is $66.9 million.

A new diamond interchange will provide longer on- and off-ramps.

Also, the bridge carrying the interstate over Route 31 will be updated, and Smithton Pike and Davis Road will be relocated to allow widening of the interstate.

PennDOT expects to wrap up work on the South Strabane project by October 2020, with the South Huntingdon project slated for completion the following month.

Nighttime work costly — but worth it

PennDOT District 12 officials, who are overseeing a series of I-70 projects in the two counties, have put in place a policy permitting traffic restrictions only between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. — unless the work being performed requires longer-term lane closures.

That policy “has worked out very well in reducing traffic backups as well as accidents,” the officials state in the District 12 March progress report issued Thursday.

They note that policy that limits work affecting traffic to nighttime hours also creates challenges and adds to construction costs.

Contractors must set up extra lighting and workers must use reflective personal equipment.

Teams that are inspecting the work almost must take extra measures after dark to ensure the quality of the finished highway structures.

PennDOT officials acknowledged that nighttime construction can increase costs for contractors in several ways, including higher employee pay rates, lower production and paying a premium have concrete and asphalt plants operate at night.

In most cases, a contractor will have to pay employees overtime so it can also perform daytime jobs for its other customers, PennDOT officials added.

“Although nighttime restrictions come with several challenges and an increase in cost, the overall effectiveness in making the projects more convenient for our customers is worth it,” they stated.

Work-zone safety concerns also are heightened when crews are operating near traffic after dark.

PennDOT officials urged motorists to obey reduced speed limits and avoid distractions when passing through such construction areas.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.