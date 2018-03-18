Mt. Pleasant girl at work on fourth book, developing three more

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a long day of school, horseback riding and tending to her pet goats, Mt. Pleasant-based author Sutton Boriack likes to settle into a cozy corner of the living room sofa.

She puts on a pair of cat ear-shaped headphones to block out noise, cracks open her laptop, and gets to work.

At age 11, the Ramsay Elementary School sixth-grader has already self-published three books. Her latest, “Twisted Fate,” is an 88-page chapter book that tells the story of two house cats who venture into the wild. Along the way, they encounter obstacles that challenge their relationship.

The book is the first in what Boriack hopes will be a series.

“I feel like they are very interesting animals, they're very elegant,” Boriack said of the cats who serve as the protagonists of the story. Animals are the main characters in all of Boriack's books.

Along with the second installment of the “Twisted Fate” series, Boriack is developing three other books. One looks at the challenges faced by pitbulls and fighting dogs, while another tells the story of a Native American war horse.

A third book will tell the story of a wolf that is haunted by mysterious voices.

Boriack said she's inspired by books written by a group of children's book authors who publish together under the pseudonym Erin Hunter. Their books also feature animals — bears, dogs and other members of the animal kingdom — as main characters.

“I just really love animals, and I think they all do have personalities, so I do try to convey that in my books,” Boriack said, adding that she comes up with most of her ideas while taking care of her three pet goats and six horses, who live on the family farm down the road.

“You learn to value them for their individual personalities and what they do best,” she said of the horses.

Boriack published her first picture book at age 6; from there, her interest in writing grew.

“She just said to me, ‘I'm going to write a book,'” Boriack's mother, Stephanie Boriack, said.

She was always an avid reader, said her father, Clark Boriack.

“It was great to see her cultivate and grow upon all that reading,” he said, explaining that while he and his wife have helped their daughter navigate the self-publishing process, they don't have a hand in her writing. As an engineer, he does a lot of technical writing, but his daughter is the creative member of the family, he said.

“We were just surprised at how it all took off,” he said.

The sixth-grader excels in reading and writing in school.

“She's always reading,” reading teacher Natalie Renzi said of Boriack. “She's one of those students who, if they have any downtime, her nose is always in a book.”

All of that reading has paid off, Renzi said, recalling a recent assignment in which students were asked to analyze the literary elements of a story.

“It clicked for her so fast, you could just see that she got it,” Renzi said.

Though she cares deeply for animals, Boriack doesn't write bedtime stories; rather, her stories confront facts of life that are sometimes difficult to face, such as illness, death or conflicts with friends or loved ones. She treats the animals in her stories the same way she would treat human characters, giving them names, back stories and complex personalities.

“There's no limit except for your imagination,” she said.

Motivated by her love of animals, Boriack said she hopes to become a veterinarian in the future. Writing will always be a hobby, she said, and she encourages other budding young authors to give it a try.

“I would say just write what you want, don't try and please other people,” she said.

She hopes to sell a few copies of her books, and she is working to donate copies to area libraries.

“Twisted Fate” is available on Amazon and through Barnes & Noble. It's appropriate for grades five through nine.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer.