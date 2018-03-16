Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Saint Vincent invites public to help celebrate Fred Rogers' birthday

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
Fred Rogers in 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.' The show debuted 50 years ago on Feb. 19, 1968.
File
Fred Rogers in 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.' The show debuted 50 years ago on Feb. 19, 1968.

Updated 7 hours ago

Saint Vincent College students and faculty invite area residents — particularly children — to join them as they mark the 90th anniversary of the late Fred Rogers' birth with a new series of events dubbed Fred Fest.

The free activities honoring the Latrobe native and children's television pioneer are slated Saturday through Wednesday at the college's Unity campus and are sponsored by the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning and Children's Media and the Fred Rogers Scholars.

Children are invited to view the planetarium show The Sky Over Mister Rogers' Neighborhood at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Angelo Taiani Planetarium and Astronaut Exhibit in the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion. After the presentation, Fred Rogers Scholars will help children make science-themed crafts as they enjoy music and other activities.

Because of limited seating, reservations for planetarium shows are requested by visiting www.stvincent.edu/planetarium or by calling 724-805-2631.

“Each year we strive to celebrate Fred Rogers' birthday in a manner that carries his legacy forward.” said Fred Fest coordinator Dana Winters. “This year's presentations will focus on the 50th year since the first broadcast of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Everyone is welcome to attend and experience the Rogers Center located in Fred's very first neighborhood.”

The college's sixth annual sweater drive for the needy, inspired by the iconic sweaters Rogers wore on his television show, will accept gently used apparel through Wednesday at a collection box in the Fred Rogers Center and at other locations around campus.

On Wednesday, Incubator 143 students will be available to discuss their projects and research from 2 to 3 p.m. Emily Uhrin, Rogers Center archivist, will give open archive tours from 3 to 4 p.m. that day.

Named after Rogers' favorite number, which for him symbolized the number of letters in “I love you,” Incubator 143 is an undergraduate research and development group focused on creating positive change for children's development.

On Tuesday, Fred Rogers' birthday, Rogers Scholars will serve cupcakes from noon to 2 p.m. in the Robert S. Carey Student Center lounge. There will be an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and visitors to write a message about what Fred Rogers means to them.

More information is available by contacting Winters, coordinator of the Fred Rogers Scholars Program, at dana.winters@stvincent.edu or 724-805-2946.

