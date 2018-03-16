Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Museum to host diversity event

Deb Erdley | Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art and the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition will host a day of conversation and advocacy for community leaders and influencers with Johnnetta Betsch Cole on Thursday, May 24.

Cole is principal consultant with Cook Ross Inc., a consulting firm that specializes in diversity, inclusion, cultural competency, leadership development and organizational change management. Before assuming this role, she served for eight years as the director of the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African Art.

An expert in matters of diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion, she is a sought-after speaker whose engagements have inspired many. The event, which is open to the public, will begin with a breakfast and keynote address from Cole called “Diversity, Equity, Accessibility + Inclusion Matters” at the museum from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or by phone at 1-888-71TICKETS.

After the breakfast and keynote address, Cole will meet with Westmoreland County business leaders, cultural institutions, non-profit sector leaders and students to discuss tactics for raising awareness and increasing advocacy related to diversity, equity, accessibility and inclusion.

With a doctorate in anthropology and a specialization in African studies from Northwestern University, Cole held teaching and administrative positions at several colleges and universities before serving as the president of both of the historically Black colleges for women in the United States — Spelman and Bennett.

“We are honored to be the catalyst to bring a speaker of Dr. Cole's caliber to the Greensburg area,” Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Judith H. O'Toole said. “I have heard her speak on many occasions and have been inspired each time. Her message is aspirational, her manner of speaking is captivating and her wisdom shines through it all.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib

