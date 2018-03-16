Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Herminie traffic stop yields 2 suspects, drugs and cash

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
A Pittsburgh man allegedly was carrying more than $7,000 and 6 ounces of cocaine when North Huntingdon police captured him after he ran from officers at a traffic stop in Herminie early Friday morning, police said.

The suspect, Harold L. Shields IV, 36, of Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, allegedly ran from the passenger side of a car driven by Justin L. McCallister, 32, of Darragh, Hempfield Township, when it stopped on Herminie-West Newton Road at Baker's Lane at about 1:15 a.m., North Huntingdon police said.

Police said they saw a small bag containing a white substance fall to the ground when Shields fled to a nearby yard.

Officer Daniel Foster caught Shields after a brief chase. Shields was carrying a shopping bag with small bags of suspected marijuana, cocaine and crack cocaine, police said.

The cocaine the suspect had was divided among six small bags and the $7,053 was in various denominations, from, $100s to $1 bills, police said. A digital scale containing suspected cocaine also was found, police said.

Shields was not carrying a weapon, said Lt. Rod Mahinske, North Huntingdon's ranking officer.

While Shields fled, McCallister and a passenger who was not charged in the incident remained inside the car, was held there at gunpoint by Patrolman Matthew Benick.

McCallister allegedly was driving at 65 mph in a 35 mph zone along Clay Pike after Benick activated the cruiser's emergency lights, police said in the affidavit. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it passed through a stop sign at the intersection of Clay Pike and Mars Hills Road in Rillton. The chase lasted for a few miles.

McCallister alleged that Shields, whom he picked up in East Pittsburgh, told him not to stop for police and directed him where to turn.

Shields was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a controlled substance, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He also was charged with fleeing an officer.

After an arraignment before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware, Shields was placed in the Westmoreland County Prison, where he was held on $10,000 bond and detainers from both Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

McCallister was charged with fleeing an officer and hindering apprehension. He was arraigned before Gongaware and released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Wednesday.

