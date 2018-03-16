Westmoreland Bar Association offering 3 scholarships for 2018-19
Updated 2 hours ago
The Westmoreland Bar Association is offering three law school scholarships to Westmoreland County residents for the 2018-19 school year.
Students can be first-, second- or third-year law students and must be enrolled for the fall semester. The total amount of the scholarships to be awarded is $6,600.
The Wayne R. Donahue Memorial Scholarship is given annually to a Pennsylvania law school student. The Donald Laird Hankey Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a law school student. The Honorable David H. Weiss Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a University of Pittsburgh law school student.
Applications can be located online at westbar.org , through the school's financial aid office or by calling the Westmoreland Bar Association at 724-834-6730.
Submission deadline is April 23.
Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.