Alex Hribal seeks reduced sentence for Franklin Regional stabbings

The former Franklin Regional High School student serving up to 60 years in prison for injuring 20 students and a security guard during a knife rampage four years ago will appear in court next month seeking a lesser sentence.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani on Friday signed a transfer order to have 20-year-old Alex Hribal returned to Greensburg for a hearing on April 3.

In January, Feliciani sentenced Hribal to serve 23 1⁄ 2 to 60 years in prison.

Hribal of Murrysville was transferred last month from Westmoreland County Prison to the state corrections system, where he is to serve out the balance of his sentence.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey is asking that the judge reduce Hribal's sentence, claiming it was too severe and suggesting a term of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Late last year, Hribal pleaded guilty to 43 felony counts, including 21 charges each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, as well as one weapons offense for taking knives onto school property.

Hribal was 15 when he took two kitchen knives to school on April 9, 2014, and slashed and stabbed students in a hallway, critically injuring four of them.

No one died in the attack.

Hribal was tried as an adult. He had sought to have his case transferred to juvenile court, where he could not have been held in custody beyond his 21st birthday, but Feliciani rejected that effort.

The judge also refused a defense request to allow Hribal to plead guilty but mentally ill. The defense has maintained that Hribal suffered from depression and schizophrenia at the time of the rampage.

During his sentencing hearing in January, Hribal contended he acted in part because he was routinely bullied by other students.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.