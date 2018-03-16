Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jury: Monessen care home not to blame for woman's death

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, March 16, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Metrocreative

Updated 6 hours ago

A Westmoreland County jury ruled that a Monessen personal care home was not liable for the death of one of its residents nearly seven years ago.

Jurors this week unanimously returned a verdict in favor of Hallsworth House, which was accused of negligence in its care of an 87-year-old woman who died in 2011 after experiencing days of deteriorating health.

The surviving daughters of Marie H. Walko contended the staff did not adequately monitor their mother's health. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Walko suffered from a bowel obstruction that contributed to her death in March 2011.

Walko was not hospitalized until it was too late and died from complications related to renal failure and a blood infection, according to the lawsuit.

After two days of testimony before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Marsili and about two hours of deliberations Thursday, jurors sided with the personal care home.

Hallsworth House attorney John O'Connell said his client was relieved by the verdict, ending the litigation that extended more than five years.

“My client clearly believed that his people did nothing wrong and they properly handled the situation with the resident. They did everything right,” O'Connell said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me