Jury: Monessen care home not to blame for woman's death

A Westmoreland County jury ruled that a Monessen personal care home was not liable for the death of one of its residents nearly seven years ago.

Jurors this week unanimously returned a verdict in favor of Hallsworth House, which was accused of negligence in its care of an 87-year-old woman who died in 2011 after experiencing days of deteriorating health.

The surviving daughters of Marie H. Walko contended the staff did not adequately monitor their mother's health. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Walko suffered from a bowel obstruction that contributed to her death in March 2011.

Walko was not hospitalized until it was too late and died from complications related to renal failure and a blood infection, according to the lawsuit.

After two days of testimony before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Marsili and about two hours of deliberations Thursday, jurors sided with the personal care home.

Hallsworth House attorney John O'Connell said his client was relieved by the verdict, ending the litigation that extended more than five years.

“My client clearly believed that his people did nothing wrong and they properly handled the situation with the resident. They did everything right,” O'Connell said.

