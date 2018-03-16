Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Youngwood plans big changes for Park & Pool

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, March 16, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
Lifeguard Victoria Bradnam, 20, watches over the empty pool in Youngwood last Friday.
Lindsay Dill | Tribune-Review
A new team of volunteers hopes to return Youngwood's Park & Pool on 10th Street to its glory days.

“I think the Park & Pool is showing its age after 58 years, and now is the time to make the changes to keep the Park & Pool vibrant,” said Ed Christofano, who recently took over as president of the board that oversees the facility. “We're striving to make ourselves different and still have that excitement as a community pool facility.”

Most of the board members who took over this year are new, and they have a lot of fresh ideas, Christofano said.

When swim season starts after Memorial Day, the pool's hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., expanded from the 12 to 5 p.m. hours of years past.

It will have two new water slides.

A stage for live music and other performances will be added at the park, which surrounds the pool.

Organizers are bringing back some of the events that existed in the pool's heyday from decades ago, such as a battle of the bands and a moonlight swim.

“We're bringing back the history of the Park & Pool. If you grew up in Youngwood, you knew the battle of the bands,” Christofano said.

The pool will host swimming lessons, paddleboard lessons and water board lessons.

All these changes will happen alongside efforts to advertise the pool.

“We're rebranding the pool. We're coming up with a new image, a new logo and a new excitement for the next generation,” Christofano said.

Youngwood Council President Lloyd Crago said he's encouraged by the efforts he's seen to make the pool more popular.

“I think Ed and the small group that we have up there working are doing an awesome job,” Crago said. “Youngwood Park & Pool is like the best-kept secret in Youngwood.”

The Park & Pool was established in 1960 and is owned by the borough.

It might be able to pick up some patrons from Greensburg, where Veterans Memorial Pool will be closed this year as it undergoes major renovations, Christofano said.

“We are saddened to hear that the Greensburg pool is going to be closed for the entire season, but we also look at as an opportunity to continue to serve the communities of Greensburg and Youngwood,” he said, adding that Park & Pool is “more than capable” of handling an influx of new swimmers.

Tickets for a single swimming session at Youngwood Park & Pool cost $7 for children and seniors, $8 for adults.

Season passes are on sale now at a discounted rate of $45 for children, $50 for seniors and $55 for adults. The price will go up by $5 when the swim season begins.

The changes won't stop this year, Christifano said.

The bathhouse near the pool will be renovated during the offseason, and the board is discussing other improvements for the future, he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

