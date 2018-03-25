Greensburg Young Marine chosen to represent organization in France

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg teenager Madysen Myers has been chosen from among thousands of Young Marines to represent the national organization in France for a series of memorial events for World Wars I and II.

“It's a one-time shot. It's the 100th anniversary of World War I,” said Ron Maxson, commanding officer of the Westmoreland County Young Marines.

Madysen, 15, joined the Young Marines at a recruiting event five years ago.

“I just felt like that was my place,” she said.

Since then she's quickly climbed the ranks to gunnery sergeant.

Young Marines is a national nonprofit designed to teach kids life skills and keep them away from drugs and alcohol.

“The program isn't designed to make Marines out of them but to instill Corps value, what we consider honor, courage and commitment,” Maxson said.

The organization has more than 10,000 members.

A student at Greensburg Central Catholic, Madysen has traveled the country with the Young Marines, attending the organization's junior and senior leadership schools.

Her grandfather was in the Navy, and she has cousins in every branch of the military, she said. She hopes to follow in their footsteps.

“She's very dedicated, and very loyal, and very dependable,” Maxson said. “There might be 100 people looking to get into those (leadership) schools, and they only have 50 seats.”

Madysen recently was chosen as a public affairs officer for the organization and is responsible for writing articles and taking photos documenting many Young Marines events.

“Young Marines has meant a great deal to my life,” she said. “It has helped with public speaking, and with self-esteem and confidence.”

She will travel to France in July with 13 other Young Marines, visiting famous battlefields like Normandy and Omaha Beach, writing a series of articles about the experience.

Maxson has been there for her throughout her career as a Young Marine, Madysen said.

“He has helped me along the whole way. He's been a mentor and a role model to me,” she said.

After graduating from high school, Madysen hopes to become a naval doctor in the Marine Corps.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.comor via Twitter @Soolseem.