Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg Young Marine chosen to represent organization in France

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Greensburg Young Marine Madysen Myers.
Submitted
Greensburg Young Marine Madysen Myers.

Updated 1 hour ago

Greensburg teenager Madysen Myers has been chosen from among thousands of Young Marines to represent the national organization in France for a series of memorial events for World Wars I and II.

“It's a one-time shot. It's the 100th anniversary of World War I,” said Ron Maxson, commanding officer of the Westmoreland County Young Marines.

Madysen, 15, joined the Young Marines at a recruiting event five years ago.

“I just felt like that was my place,” she said.

Since then she's quickly climbed the ranks to gunnery sergeant.

Young Marines is a national nonprofit designed to teach kids life skills and keep them away from drugs and alcohol.

“The program isn't designed to make Marines out of them but to instill Corps value, what we consider honor, courage and commitment,” Maxson said.

The organization has more than 10,000 members.

A student at Greensburg Central Catholic, Madysen has traveled the country with the Young Marines, attending the organization's junior and senior leadership schools.

Her grandfather was in the Navy, and she has cousins in every branch of the military, she said. She hopes to follow in their footsteps.

“She's very dedicated, and very loyal, and very dependable,” Maxson said. “There might be 100 people looking to get into those (leadership) schools, and they only have 50 seats.”

Madysen recently was chosen as a public affairs officer for the organization and is responsible for writing articles and taking photos documenting many Young Marines events.

“Young Marines has meant a great deal to my life,” she said. “It has helped with public speaking, and with self-esteem and confidence.”

She will travel to France in July with 13 other Young Marines, visiting famous battlefields like Normandy and Omaha Beach, writing a series of articles about the experience.

Maxson has been there for her throughout her career as a Young Marine, Madysen said.

“He has helped me along the whole way. He's been a mentor and a role model to me,” she said.

After graduating from high school, Madysen hopes to become a naval doctor in the Marine Corps.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.comor via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me