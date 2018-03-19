Manor traffic stop lands 2 women in jail on multiple drug charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After stopping a vehicle for running a stop sign, Manor police on Friday arrested two Allegheny County women for allegedly possessing more than a brick of heroin, ecstasy pills, cocaine and marijuana, according to court documents.

Officer Scott Urias reported that he saw a 2015 Toyota RAV driven by Akira Williams, 22, of Pittsburgh, drive through a stop sign on Sandy Hill Road about 5 p.m. and initiated a traffic stop. Lakeia Young, 23, of Braddock, was a passenger, Urias said.

“When searching Williams, she took out of her pockets seven stamp bags of heroin marked in red ink “Rolex” wrapped in a yellow rubber band and two small clear zip bags of crack cocaine,” Urias wrote in court documents.

Police conducted the search after Williams admitted the pair was smoking marijuana and turned over to him a marijuana “cigar” and a plastic bag containing marijuana, Urias reported.

Urias said he then found 32 suspected ecstasy tablets inside a cigarette pack and 50 more stamp bags of heroin, also marked “Rolex,” inside a bag.

Williams was driving on a suspended license, Urias said.

Williams and Young were arraigned Saturday on multiple drug possession and drug delivery charges and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 27 before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.