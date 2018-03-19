Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Former auto executive, GCC alumna seeks 14th District nod

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, March 19, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
Bibiana Boerio.
Bibiana Boerio.

Former automotive executive Bibiana Boerio is pursuing the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania's redrawn 14th Congressional District.

Boerio, of Unity, was racing Monday to get required nominating petitions signed so she could file them in Harrisburg by the Tuesday deadline.

“This is going to be a land speed record for getting 1,000 signatures,” Boerio said, noting she decided to run for the U.S. House only on Thursday, at the urging of a group of young activists concerned about health care.

Just two days earlier, she was helping to get out the vote for Conor Lamb, who scored a narrow win in the special Congressional election in the 18th District.

As she contemplates a campaign of her own, Boerio said, “We need to build a quality of life for our neighbors. That includes health care, and it includes retirement security.”

Boerio said infrastructure and education are key to strengthening the economy “today and for the future.” She also cited “the power of unions working together with management” and the need to overcome party differences.

A 1971 alumna of Greensburg Central Catholic High School, Boerio holds a master of business administration degree in accounting and finance. She worked for the Ford Motor Co. for more than 30 years, retiring in 2007 as managing director of Jaguar Cars Ltd.

She later became chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Joe Sestak and served as interim president of Seton Hill University. She has served on the boards of other local educational institutions and organizations.

As laid out by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the 14th Congressional District includes all of Fayette, Greene and Washington counties and a portion of Westmoreland County — including part of Unity.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

