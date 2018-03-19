Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

TSA PreCheck enrollment held over for second week at Arnold Palmer airport

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, March 19, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
A passenger waits next to a Spirit Airlines check-in counter at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, in Unity .
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
A passenger waits next to a Spirit Airlines check-in counter at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, in Unity .

Updated 13 hours ago

Travelers who want to sign up for the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program have an extended window to complete their enrollment at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Airport officials announced that, because of high demand, the pop-up enrollment event at the Unity airport, already under way through Friday, will continue March 26-30. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With successful completion of PreCheck enrollment, passengers can take advantage of expedited security screenings when boarding flights at Arnold Palmer and other participating airports. They don't have to remove their shoes, belts and light jackets, laptops or compliant liquids.

There is an $85 fee for obtaining a Known Traveler Number, which PreCheck participants use when booking a flight. The number is valid for five years.

Applicants should visit tsa.gov/precheck to schedule an appointment to complete their enrollment. Enrollment requires proof of U.S. citizenship, a driver's license and submitting to a fingerprinting process.

Convenience is one reason enrollment appointments at the Unity airport are in growing demand, according to Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. The next closest site for completing enrollment is at Pittsburgh International Airport.

About 50 people per day signed up during previous one-week enrollment events at the Unity airport, Monzo said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me