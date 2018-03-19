TSA PreCheck enrollment held over for second week at Arnold Palmer airport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Travelers who want to sign up for the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program have an extended window to complete their enrollment at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Airport officials announced that, because of high demand, the pop-up enrollment event at the Unity airport, already under way through Friday, will continue March 26-30. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

With successful completion of PreCheck enrollment, passengers can take advantage of expedited security screenings when boarding flights at Arnold Palmer and other participating airports. They don't have to remove their shoes, belts and light jackets, laptops or compliant liquids.

There is an $85 fee for obtaining a Known Traveler Number, which PreCheck participants use when booking a flight. The number is valid for five years.

Applicants should visit tsa.gov/precheck to schedule an appointment to complete their enrollment. Enrollment requires proof of U.S. citizenship, a driver's license and submitting to a fingerprinting process.

Convenience is one reason enrollment appointments at the Unity airport are in growing demand, according to Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. The next closest site for completing enrollment is at Pittsburgh International Airport.

About 50 people per day signed up during previous one-week enrollment events at the Unity airport, Monzo said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.