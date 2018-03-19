Catholic schools in Westmoreland County managing two years after last closing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Although Pittsburgh Catholics are still processing the announced closing of a parochial school, it's been nearly two years since the Diocese of Greensburg closed a school.

Low enrollment forced the closing of Holy Trinity School in Ligonier prior to the start of the 2016-17 school year.

None has closed or merged since, but diocesan spokesman Jerry Zufelt said the four-county diocese reviews its schools every year.

“The annual budgeting process allows diocesan and school leaders to look at the long-term stability of each individual school,” Zufelt said. “The leadership team ... works with our Catholic schools throughout the year on a wide range of issues, including enrollment and finances.”

The diocese's 11 elementary schools and two junior-senior high schools are developing budgets for the 2018-19 school year. They do that in consultation with the diocesen Office for Catholic Schools and Superintendent Maureen Marsteller.

Each school is governed by a board of trust administrators, comprising the pastors of the parishes that send students to the school.

“The Diocese of Greensburg no longer has a school that is the sole financial responsibility of a single parish,” Zufelt said.

The schools are:

• Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School (grades 7 to 12), Carbon Township

• Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School (grades 7 to 12), Connellsville

• Aquinas Academy (pre-K to 6), Greensburg

• Christ the Divine Teacher School (pre-K to 8), Latrobe

• Conn-Area Catholic School (pre-K to 6), Connellsville, on the campus with Geibel Catholic

• Mary Queen of Apostles School (pre-K to 8), New Kensington

• Mother of Sorrows School (pre-K to 8), Murrysville

• Queen of Angels Catholic School (pre-K to 8), North Huntingdon

• St. Bernard Regional School ((pre-K to 8), Indiana

• St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School (pre-K to 8), Uniontown

• St. Sebastian Regional School (pre-K to 8), Belle Vernon

• The Cardinal Maida Academy (pre-K to 6), Vandergrift

• The Divine Redeemer School (pre-K to 6), Ford City

Three other private Catholic schools are operated by religious orders, but the schools are not under the supervision of the diocesan Office for Catholic Schools. They are:

• Clelian Heights, Greensburg

• Elizabeth Seton Montessori School, Unity Township

• Verna Montessori School, Mt. Pleasant

On Saturday, the Diocese of Pittsburgh announced that it will close St. Rosalia Academy in Greenfield at the end of the school year and merge four Catholic schools:

• North American Martyrs School and St. Bernadette School, both in Monroeville

• Assumption School in Bellevue and Northside Catholic School in Brighton Heights

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.