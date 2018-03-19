Spring starts Tuesday, but winter to deliver 'one last kick in the pants'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Spring begins Tuesday, so says the calendar. But you won't know it by stepping outside.

"It actually looks like winter is giving us a last kick in the pants here before we get out of the month of March," said Lee Hendricks, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

According to Rich Redmond, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Pittsburgh, forecasters are having trouble predicting how bad snow forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday will be, but chances are that commuters on Wednesday will have to contend with the weather.

"This is very complex and very difficult to nail down. Computer models are all over the place. The fact that we are mid-March, and temps are warmer – accumulation tends to be halted by the fact that surface temps are higher," he said.

Redmond said snow will begin following the morning commute on Tuesday and most likely become rain by the afternoon. By evening and going through Wednesday morning snow should be steady.

"The Wednesday morning commute could be a bit tricky," he said.

Redmond said accumulation could be between two and four inches, with slightly higher predictions in mountainous areas.

Snow should stop sometime Wednesday evening and dry weather should last until Sunday, when another storm system may bring more snow to the region, Redmond said.

Winter returns! Snow returns Tuesday morning, but heaviest accumulation will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. Below is the latest forecast with winter weather advisories and warnings up for most of the region. #Pittsburgh #pawx #ohwx #wvwx #snow #mdwx pic.twitter.com/P7uwGrv1kr — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 19, 2018

The snow isn't expected to stick, though ice could accumulate on roads at higher elevations, Hendricks said.

The forecast looks much the same for the rest of the week.

"It doesn't even look like through the weekend we're going to have a breakout into spring," Hendricks said.

There's a chance of snow on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be clear but cold, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. A mix of rain and snow is forecast for Saturday, and there's a chance of snow again on Sunday, according to the weather service.

I have a headache!Computer data all over the board for snow potential through Wednesday. Keep updated on what will be CHANGES ---> https://t.co/3lNA1g4kFS pic.twitter.com/Cons9XTH1B — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) March 19, 2018

Weather on the first day of spring 2017 was closer to normal. The temperature hit a high of 51 degrees, almost exactly the average for the area.

This week's weather prolongs a long, wet winter.

The Pittsburgh region has received just over 12 inches of rain since January 1, almost double the usual amount.

More than half came last month, breaking a February rainfall record that had stood since 1887.

The top ten TWO day snowfall records after March 20th for Pittsburgh are as follows: #pawx #Pittsburgh #snow pic.twitter.com/F9AHy7fXaf — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 19, 2018

As of Monday, 42 inches of snow had fallen on the region this winter — about 4 inches more than usual, and 10 more than at this time last year.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem. Matthew Medsger contributed to this report.