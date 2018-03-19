Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg woman accused of shoplifting at Macy's twice tried to escape custody, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, March 19, 2018, 12:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

State police said a Greensburg woman who struggled with a Macy's store security guard in Hempfield as she allegedly left the store without paying for 15 items of clothing Saturday later made a second escape attempt.

Jeannine A. Krautz, 35, was arraigned Sunday on charges of robbery, escape, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident that occurred about 8:50 p.m. Saturday at the Westmoreland Mall store.

Trooper Nicholas Parker alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that a store security guard observed Krautz select 15 items of women's clothing valued at approximately $700 and attempted to leave the store through the children's department without paying.

The guard told Parker that when he confronted Krautz and asked her to go back into the store she tried to push him away.

Parker said when he went to the store's office to get information from the guard, “Krautz stood up, moved to the door, opened it and attempted to flee.”

Krautz was apprehended before she was able to get out of the store, Parker reported.

She was arraigned before District Judge Frank Pallone and released after posting $10,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing to be scheduled before Hempfield District Judge Anthony Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

