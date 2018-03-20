Norwin school directors study safety measures, to consider metal detectors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Norwin High School student's father made an impassioned plea this week for the school district to install metal detectors at the high school entrances.

“Anyone can walk through these doors with any kind of harmful weapon,” if there are no metal detectors to screen the students, staff and visitors, said Robert Gettemy of North Huntingdon.

“There's no physical line of defense, no deterrent,” to bringing weapons into Norwin High School, Gettemy, a teacher at Carrick High School, told the school board.

Carrick teachers are stationed at the metal detectors and check students' bookbags, and there has not been a shooting at the school, Gettemy said.

“There have been shootings around the school, but never inside,” Gettemy said.

Having metal detectors at the entrances is not a guarantee against violence, but Norwin needs to “take a hard look” at installing the detectors, he said.

Norwin will continue to look at ways to keep the students safe and will consider Gettemy's comments about metal detectors, board President Robert Perkins said after the meeting.

The school district has new safety policies and procedures in place, but many of the plans will remain confidential for security purposes, Superintendent William Kerr said.

Norwin is developing plans to handle emergency situations that would affect school safety and institute violence prevention in the curriculum and instruction, according to the proposed emergency plan. The plan will be considered for approval in April.

“The highest priority is safe and secure schools,” Kerr said, adding that all of the buildings need to be reviewed and updated as part of a facilities master plan, which is to be completed by fall.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.