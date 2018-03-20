Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Norwin school directors study safety measures, to consider metal detectors

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

A Norwin High School student's father made an impassioned plea this week for the school district to install metal detectors at the high school entrances.

“Anyone can walk through these doors with any kind of harmful weapon,” if there are no metal detectors to screen the students, staff and visitors, said Robert Gettemy of North Huntingdon.

“There's no physical line of defense, no deterrent,” to bringing weapons into Norwin High School, Gettemy, a teacher at Carrick High School, told the school board.

Carrick teachers are stationed at the metal detectors and check students' bookbags, and there has not been a shooting at the school, Gettemy said.

“There have been shootings around the school, but never inside,” Gettemy said.

Having metal detectors at the entrances is not a guarantee against violence, but Norwin needs to “take a hard look” at installing the detectors, he said.

Norwin will continue to look at ways to keep the students safe and will consider Gettemy's comments about metal detectors, board President Robert Perkins said after the meeting.

The school district has new safety policies and procedures in place, but many of the plans will remain confidential for security purposes, Superintendent William Kerr said.

Norwin is developing plans to handle emergency situations that would affect school safety and institute violence prevention in the curriculum and instruction, according to the proposed emergency plan. The plan will be considered for approval in April.

“The highest priority is safe and secure schools,” Kerr said, adding that all of the buildings need to be reviewed and updated as part of a facilities master plan, which is to be completed by fall.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me