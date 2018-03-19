Norwin opens door for Chinese students

Norwin plans to do its small part to improve cultural and educational relations with China this fall by allowing up to 40 sixth and seventh grade students to attend Norwin intermediate and middle schools for two weeks, while a group of Norwin educators would go to China, under an agreement reached Monday.

“The intent is to open up lines of communication with China,” Superintendent William Kerr said about the Youth Ambassador Program sponsored by the International Foundation Alliance–EDUChina. The IFA is a Beijing-based education consulting service which coordinates student exchange and teacher placement programs between schools in China and the United States.

The “Friendship Agreement” the Norwin School Board approved links Norwin with the Peking University New Century School and Wenzhou Dalton Elementary School, two private schools in China. The agreement does not specify the Chinese students' participation in classes at Norwin, but said formal agreements may develop into education and culture exchanges, as well as student communication and collaboration.

The Chinese students – who would be fluent in English – would attend the Norwin schools for two weeks in October, Kerr said.

The Youth Ambassador Program will give students an opportunity to develop a global awareness so they can learn from each other. A friendly relationship with the Chinese schools will help to promote cultural understanding towards “developing globally competent students who possess the ability to collaborate as international individuals,” the agreement states.

As a prelude to the Chinese students coming to the United States, a small group of Norwin educators would be invited to China at the end of September, Kerr said.

Kerr has been invited to lead that group by Timothy Glasspool, director of sponsored by the IFA–Pittsburgh, a division of IFA-EDUChina, but Kerr said Monday it would depend on the cost and school board approval.

Glasspool said Kerr and a few administrators would join him in a visit several Wenzhou schools. The Norwin group would see the schools, parents and students that will participate in the Norwin Youth Ambassador Program this fall, Glasspool said. The Norwin contingent also would meet with administrators and Chinese Education Bureau leaders to discuss best education practices in the two nations, under the belief that educators in both countries can learn from each other, Glasspool stated.

The approval of the agreement comes on the heels of a Feb. 8 visit to Norwin by a group of about 10 Chinese teachers and administrators from the two Chinese schools. The delegation toured Norwin High School and Hahntown Elementary School to see how teachers are facilitating hands-on, student-centered learning. They also observed the district's STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — classes.

In order to host student exchange, Norwin will be seeking enough families who would be willing to have the Chinese students and educators live with them for up to two weeks, Kerr said.

IFA's Youth Ambassador Program will pay the host school district $400 per student per week, while the IFA-Pittsburgh recommends that school district pay the host families $200 per week per child or educator, according to the IFA website.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com. Reporter Jamie Martines contributed to this story. She can be reached at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.