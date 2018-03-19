Greensburg 'Way of the Cross' drama on schedule for Good Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An annual Good Friday tradition on the streets of downtown Greensburg will go forward now that a sponsoring church has been found.

Rick Zabrosky, who plays Jesus in the “Way of the Cross” drama, said a miscommunication delayed preparations for the event as organizers looked for a sponsoring church.

“I was getting ready to cancel the event,” he said.

The re-enactment of Christ's Passion is sponsored annually by the Greensburg Ministerium but needs a church to host the Good Friday service that follows.

The procession will begin at the Westmoreland County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m. March 30 and end at First Presbyterian Church, 300 S. Main St., Zabrosky said.

Greensburg police will close several blocks of South Main Street, West Otterman Street, South Pennsylvania Avenue and West Third Street for the half-hour drama, which features Jesus being sentenced to death and carrying his cross . The Crucifixion is not shown.

Dozens of people dressed in biblical garb will play roles, including Pontius Pilate, Roman soldiers, the Virgin Mary and Jewish religious leaders.

The Good Friday procession usually attracts an audience of Christian worshippers and bystanders.

Zabrosky said several new cast members will join the production this year.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.