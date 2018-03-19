Sheriff Held targeted in 3 more discrimination lawsuits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held is named as a defendant in three more federal discrimination lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh.

Two of the lawsuits, one filed by Anna E. Gerald, 27, of Monroeville and the other by Simeon C. McClain, 61, of Jeannette, allege the applicants were unlawfully rejected for jobs in Held's office in 2015 because they are black.

In the two-count lawsuits, Gerald and McClain claim they were racially discriminated against and their 14th Amendment rights guaranteeing equal protection under the law were violated. Gerald applied for an account clerks job in the warrants division, and McClain, who had 30 years experience as a police officer at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, applied to be a part-time deputy sheriff. Neither were hired.

The third lawsuit was filed by part-time sheriff's deputy Sean Lander, a 22-year-old U.S. Marine Corps reservist from Harrison City, who alleges Held's office held a bias against hiring military reservists full time because “they take too much time off.”

Lander alleges that since he was hired as a part-time deputy in 2015, he has been repeatedly overlooked for full-time deputy positions.

The three are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages against Held and Westmoreland County.

Contacted Monday about the new lawsuits, Held replied that he had not yet received copies of the complaints, but vehemently denies the allegations.

“The Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office does not discriminate against anyone, for any reason,” Held said.

Since Held took office in January 2012, the two-term Republican has been besieged with lawsuits filed by current and former staffers who claimed they were discriminated against because of their age, gender or political beliefs.

Westmoreland County has settled about a half-dozen lawsuits against Held, agreeing to pay out more than $100,000 to end those cases.

On Thursday, Held, 43, was ordered to stand trial by Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan on three criminal offenses filed by the state Attorney General's Office alleging he forced his staff to perform political activity on his behalf while on duty.

Held's attorney, Ryan Tutera, said he's confident Held will be exonerated of the criminal charges. Held remains free on recognizance bond and continues to work as the county sheriff.

Tutera said Held has no plans to resign

Also last week, Jonathan Sutton, a reservist with the Marine Corps who serves as a sergeant with military police in the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion at MP Company B in North Versailles, claimed in a federal lawsuit he had been passed over for promotions to full-time status and leadership posts starting in 2016.

Gerald and McClain are represented by Nikki V. Lykos of Johnston Lykos LLC in Pittsburgh, and Lander is represented by Christian Bagin of Wienand & Bagin of Pittsburgh.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.