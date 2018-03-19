Signals will control Route 711 traffic during Ligonier Twp. bridge replacement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work to replace the Route 711 bridge over Mill Creek is expected to begin the first week of April in Ligonier Township.

During construction, northbound and southbound traffic will alternate, controlled by temporary traffic signals. Depending on weather, the work is slated to continue through mid-November, as part of PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

Replacement of this span will allow PennDOT to remove it from Westmoreland County's structurally deficient bridge list.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a statewide public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, under which the latter partners will finance, design, replace and maintain bridges for 25 years. According to PennDOT, this partnership allows it to replace targeted bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impacts on motorists.

For more information, including a listing of the 558 spans included in the statewide initiative, visit www.p3forpa.pa.gov.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.