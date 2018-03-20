Police seek man who robbed Oakland restaurant at gunpoint

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

University of Pittsburgh police and City of Pittsburgh police are looking for a man who robbed an Oakland restaurant at gunpoint Monday night.

The man went into Hello Bistro on Forbes Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. and pointed a gun at an employee's head, demanding money, according to University of Pittsburgh police.

He ran out of the building with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The suspect is described a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

He was dressed in black and wearing a black mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121 or the City of Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-422-6520.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.