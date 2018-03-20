Tonight's winter weather advisory could impact tomorrow's commute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first day of spring won't stop a storm from dumping snow in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most of the area could see up to 4 inches of snow, while some communities at higher elevations in the Westmoreland Ridges, including Ligonier and Donegal, could get up to a foot.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region, and a winter storm warning for the ridges, starting 8 p.m. Tuesday and ending 24 hours later.

Snowy roads likely will affect Wednesday morning's commute, the weather service warned.

The ridges, will have to deal with freezing rain before the snow falls.

A Winter Weather Advisory for mixed precipitation including freezing rain was issued for the Westmoreland and Fayette County ridges. A light ice glaze is expected. In effect until 1 pm. NWS Pittsburgh radar= https://t.co/R38AcFOdTY pic.twitter.com/1Hs4V4cboJ — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 20, 2018

The National Weather Service said freezing rain is expected to start around 1 p.m. Tuesday and turn to snow by 8 p.m.

The Fayette Ridges, including Champion and Ohiopyle, are expected to receive freezing rain and up to nine inches of snow.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.