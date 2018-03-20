Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County leaders say more municipal cooperation will spur growth

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
Three leaders instrumental in Westmoreland County's economic planning respond to questions about the county's comprehensive plan for economic development in front of the Tribune-Review Editorial Board on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. They are, from left: Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, Jason Rigone, executive director of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation and Jim Smith, president of the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce smiles while attending a meeting with the Tribune-Review Editorial Board regarding a comprehensive plan for economic development in Westmoreland County on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jim Smith, president of the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, answers questions posed by the Tribune-Review Editorial Board regarding a comprehensive plan for economic development in Westmoreland County on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jason Rigone, executive director of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. answers questions posed by the Tribune-Review Editorial Board regarding a comprehensive plan for economic development in Westmoreland County on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Three leaders instrumental in Westmoreland County's economic planning respond to questions about the county's comprehensive plan for economic development in front of the Tribune-Review Editorial Board on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. They are, from left: Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, Jason Rigone, executive director of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation and Jim Smith, president of the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County development officials say they have a blueprint for growth that involves getting the county's 65 municipalities to work more closely.

The goal, they say, is to attract and retain a skilled workforce for the county's employers, and to stem the county's decades-long population decline.

"We're not looking for a silver bullet; we're looking for a road map. We're looking for the right ingredients," said James L. Smith, president of the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland.

Smith was part of a panel that addressed the Tribune-Review's editorial board Tuesday on the progress of the county's new comprehensive plan, titled "Reimagining Our Westmoreland."

With him were Jason Rigone, executive director of Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp., and Chad Amond, president of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce.

Under formation since 2016, the comprehensive plan is due for adoption by October. Implementation will begin immediately, Rigone said.

The plan divides the county into seven planning districts that are designed to get municipalities — cities, boroughs and townships — to work together.

All seven districts are expected to be in place within three years, Rigone said.

The goal, he said, is not municipal consolidation, but more municipal cooperation.

"A lot of municipalities are already working together," Rigone said.

"There needs to be more shared services. There needs to be more collaboration," Amond said. "The community leaders and citizens need to drive that forward."

While municipal officials have reacted favorably to the plan so far, more vetting is needed, he said.

Smith said the comprehensive plan's short-term goal is to offset the county's population losses and attract young families.

"We're looking to find workers for our companies," he said. "… We're looking for skilled people."

Since 1980, Westmoreland County's population has dropped by 30,000 — from 390,000 to 360,000.

In just two years, 28 percent of the population is expected to be 65 or older.

"It is impacting our workforce," Amond said. "As we have this aging population that is getting to retirement age, we need to make sure we don't have the 'skills gap.' "

Smith said the common complaint of employers is that they can't find skilled workers, while the common complaint of young people is that they can't find jobs.

The comprehensive plan is meant to address both issues, he said.

"We've got to do a better job to get (companies) the critical resources they need," Smith said.

The county can do that by touting its strengths, branding itself more effectively and thinking regionally, the officials said.

"When you look at other counties, we stack up really well with the assets we have," Smith said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

