Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Elections worker cared deeply about politics

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 12:51 a.m.
Suzie Frenchik
Suzie Frenchik

Updated 16 hours ago

Long before the days of computerized property tax information, Suzie Frenchik began working for Westmoreland County in the addressograph office in the 1960s, when the lists of taxable properties were typed on metal plates for the tax collection books, said a longtime friend and co-worker.

Barbara Vadas of Derry Township, Mrs. Frenchik's friend of 54 years, recalled how they moved to the elections office in the days when voters used paper ballots.

“It was fun. We'd be working all through the night on elections,” Vadas said.

Suzanna B. “Suzie” Frenchik, 92, of Latrobe, died Monday, March 19, 2018, in the Loyalhanna Care Center, Derry Township.

She was born Oct. 13, 1925, in Monessen, a daughter of the late George and Anastasia Sutrik Shusta.

She began her career as a telephone operator for what was then Bell Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Frenchik moved to the county's addressograph office before retiring in 1974 from the election bureau.

She also worked for Derry Township tax collector Emil Kraynak during the 1960s and 70s, getting to know many of township residents.

Mrs. Frenchik came out of retirement in 1981 to serve as the manager of the Derry office for former Sen. Mark Singel, a Johnstown Democrat who later would become lieutenant governor under Gov. Robert P. Casey.

Vadas recalled basketball games they had with the senator and his colleagues.

“The whole gang came out from Harrisburg. It was a lively time,” Vadas said.

Mrs. Frenchik also was very active in the Westmoreland County Democratic Party and the Tax Collectors Association during the 1960s and 70s. She served as a member of Maine Sen. Edmund Muskie's ill-fated 1972 presidential campaign staff in his bid to win the nomination to run against President Richard Nixon.

“She was very much a lifelong Democrat,” Vadas said.

For more than 10 years after leaving Singel's office, Mrs. Frenchik was judge of elections in the Saxman district of Derry Township, covering the McChesneytown section of municipality.

In 1967, she married Paul E. Frenchik. He died in 1980.

She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville, where “she was a very good parishioner,” said the Rev. Joseph J. Borodach, priest of St. Mary's.

Mrs. Frenchik is survived by a sister, Verne Chuprinko, of Vail, Ariz.; her “adopted” grandson, Mark Vadas; two great-grandsons; her special friend, Barbara Vadas; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Parastas services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and panachida services will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, both in the funeral home. Divine liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 112 St. Mary's Way, Bradenville, PA 15620.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me