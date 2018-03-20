Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

'Star Wars' pharmacy robber sentenced to 14 years

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
Stephan Edward Corrick, formerly of Harmarville.
Westmoreland County Prison
Stephan Edward Corrick, formerly of Harmarville.

Updated 10 hours ago

One of the “Star Wars” masked robbers who hit pharmacies in New Alexandria and West Deer received a 14-year federal prison sentence for stealing more than 25,000 doses of prescription drugs worth about $235,000.

Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose imposed the sentence on Stephan Edward Corrick, 67, formerly of Harmarville. Corrick pleaded guilty in July to charges of conspiracy to commit pharmacy robbery, brandishment of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Ambrose also ordered Corrick to serve three years on supervised release after he completes his sentence.

Corrick's co-defendant, Dana Lee Shipley, 53, formerly of Fairmont, W.Va., was sentenced in January to serve 18 years in prison followed by six years of supervised release.

Corrick and Shipley wore “Star Wars” character masks when they committed the robberies, according to investigators.

On March 11, 2016, Palmer's Pharmacy in Russellton, Allegheny County, was robbed by two armed people who were wearing masks, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady reported.

The suspects stole about 10,000 doses of prescription painkillers, including oxycodone and fentanyl, with an estimated street value of approximately $235,000. During an investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and West Deer police developed a general description of one suspect.

On April 28, 2016, Keystone Pharmacy in New Alexandria was robbed by two people wearing masks. One suspect had a gun, and the other carried pepper spray.

State police said the assailants ordered employees to the floor and handcuffed them. Investigators determined that they stole between 15,000 and 20,000 drug doses.

Investigators noted similarities between the robberies, and the DEA then coordinated its investigation with the Pennsylvania State Police to identify and arrest Corrick and Shipley, Brady said.

Through the investigation, agents identified Corrick as a suspect. He recently had been released from prison after serving time for armed robbery, police said.

Investigators identified the suspects through Corrick's purchase of the “Star Wars” masks at the Harmar Target store.

When Shipley was arrested, he was carrying a backpack filled with a large amount of pills, cash, a pair of “Star Wars” masks and a .32-caliber gun, court documents state.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

