Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Seismic testing underway on 8 Jeannette streets

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Jeannette CIty Hall
John Howard | For Trib Total Media
Jeannette CIty Hall

Updated 12 minutes ago

Jeannette council approved an agreement this month with Cougar Land Services for seismic testing on eight city streets, according to city clerk Michelle Langdon.

The Texas-based firm is in the process of placing about 100 devices in several spots.

“They're trying to find out if there's anywhere they can horizontally drill gas,” she said. “It's just testing.”

The devices will be in place for about two weeks on the following roads: Zimmerman, Blair, Laura, Julia and 11th streets, and Darlington, Sellers and Orange avenues, according to Langdon.

Cougar Land Services will pay the city $1,500 under the agreement.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me