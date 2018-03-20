March for Our Lives rally planned for Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the weeks following a school shooting in Parkland, Fla. where 17 people were killed, students across the country and in Southwest Pennsylvania have walked out of school, staged protests or coordinated letter writing campaigns to lawmakers to advocate for issues related to school safety and gun control.

On Friday at 4 p.m., the group Voice of Westmoreland will host a rally at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg intended to draw attention to those same issues.

The Greensburg rally is one of over 800 events registered with the national March for Our Lives organization, which is led by students from the Parkland school. In addition to a main march scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C. Saturday, marches focused on ending gun violence and mass shootings in schools are scheduled for cities across the country, including Pittsburgh.

"We wanted to have an event here in Greensburg, and in Westmoreland County, to raise awareness for that big event or for those who can't make it into Pittsburgh," said Sarah Skidmore, a member of Voice of Westmoreland.

Skidmore's daughter, Emma Skidmore, has also been involved in the planning.

"This is something that high school students directly have to deal with," Skidmore, 16, a junior at Greensburg Salem High School said. "Even if a shooting is not happening in their high school, it's happening to other high school students. It's hard to imagine what they're going through."

Skidmore is hoping to get about 100 attendees for Friday's rally. As of Tuesday, 45 people indicated that they will be attending, according to the event Facebook page.

Voice of Westmoreland was established about a year ago, co-Founder Angela Aldous said. The volunteer group advocates for issues related to "the opioid epidemic, racial justice, protecting the environment and local issues," according to the Voice of Westmoreland website.

Most recently, the group was involved in supporting Democrat Conor Lamb's campaign in the 18th congressional district, which includes parts of Westmoreland County. Though Lamb trailed Republican opponent Rick Saccone by about 10,500 votes in Westmoreland County, he held a 758-vote lead across the district as of Tuesday afternoon, according to unofficial tallies.

