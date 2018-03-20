Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

West Newton Library to hold jewelry, book sale

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Brett Nelson, 7, of West Newton, looks over some of the jewelry that will be getting priced for the Mega Jewelry Sale by the West Newton Library.
Submitted
Brett Nelson, 7, of West Newton, looks over some of the jewelry that will be getting priced for the Mega Jewelry Sale by the West Newton Library.

Updated 15 hours ago

More than 1,000 pieces of jewelry will be available when the West Newton Library hosts its annual Mega Jewelry & Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at the West Newton Gym, located on the corner of Fifth and Vine streets.

The library has received pieces from designers such as Monet, Trifari, and Napier, said Aaron Nelson, a spokesman for the library board.

“There will be a large selection of vintage, modern, costume, sterling silver and even some gold jewelry and watches for sale,” Nelson said.

The tables will be loaded with necklaces, earrings, broaches, bracelets, and watches with prices starting as low as 50 cents. There also will be some vintage jewelry boxes for sale, Nelson said.

In conjunction with the jewelry sale, the library will have hundreds of books available at its spring book sale. There will be hardbacks, paperbacks, fiction, nonfiction, cook books, westerns and other genre. Patrons can fill a bag with books for $5.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me