West Newton Library to hold jewelry, book sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More than 1,000 pieces of jewelry will be available when the West Newton Library hosts its annual Mega Jewelry & Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at the West Newton Gym, located on the corner of Fifth and Vine streets.

The library has received pieces from designers such as Monet, Trifari, and Napier, said Aaron Nelson, a spokesman for the library board.

“There will be a large selection of vintage, modern, costume, sterling silver and even some gold jewelry and watches for sale,” Nelson said.

The tables will be loaded with necklaces, earrings, broaches, bracelets, and watches with prices starting as low as 50 cents. There also will be some vintage jewelry boxes for sale, Nelson said.

In conjunction with the jewelry sale, the library will have hundreds of books available at its spring book sale. There will be hardbacks, paperbacks, fiction, nonfiction, cook books, westerns and other genre. Patrons can fill a bag with books for $5.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.