Twice-deported illegal alien arrested in Westmoreland County sentenced to federal prison
Updated 2 hours ago
A man from Mexico who was found in Westmoreland County last year after being deported twice before was sentenced in federal court Tuesday.
Pedro Omar Martinez-Alba, 30, was ordered to spend eight months in a federal prison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.
Martinez-Alba previously had been removed from the country by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in January 2014 and November 2015. He was found in Westmoreland County on April 12, 2017, according to the news release.
Murrysville police arrested him that day on drunken-driving charges, according to court records. He had addresses listed in online court records in Monroeville and North Carolina.
He was sentenced in Westmoreland County court in November to 90 days to five years on a driving under the influence offense.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.