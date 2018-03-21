Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County sheriff deputies nab man on warrant, brother surrenders

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Zachary Jording
Zachary Jording

Updated 4 hours ago

A few hours after Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies apprehended a former Latrobe man wanted for more than a month on theft charges, his older brother, wanted for firing a handgun at an occupied home, decided it was time to surrender, too, authorities said.

Zachary T. Jording, 21, who has lived in Latrobe and Greensburg, was arrested just before 8 a.m. Tuesday after deputies received a tip that he moved to an apartment on North Third Street in Jeannette.

The deputies staked out a bus stop on the street, where Jording was waiting to put his son on a school bus, according to the affidavit filed by Jeannette Police Sgt. Donald Johnston. After the child was on the bus, deputies and city police moved in to arrest him and “Jording started fleeing,” he said.

Johnston said Jording ignored officers' repeated commands to surrender, running several blocks and “cutting between multiple houses” along North First and North Second streets before he was caught in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of North Second.

Jording was wanted for violating probation in a Feb. 9, 2015, theft case in Latrobe. He is accused of stealing a $670 iPad and $520 from a home on Wilson Street.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Latrobe Police said they received a telephone call from Zachary's brother, Joshua L. Jording, 28, who lists recent addresses in Latrobe and Greensburg, saying he wanted to turn himself in on an arrest warrant.

Joshua Jording was wanted by Latrobe Police for allegedly firing a gun Feb. 6 into a residence on Wilson Avenue that was occupied by a woman and two small children. Zachary Jording formerly lived at the home and the incident occurred after an argument between the brothers, according to an affidavit filed by city Officer Ronald Keslar.

Joshua Jording is charged with firing a weapon into an occupied structure, carrying a firearm without a license, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, making terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Zachary Jording was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on charges of escape and flight to avoid prosecution by Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis after failing to post $15,000 bond.

Joshua Jording was sent to the jail after failing to post $10,000 bond set by District Judge Charles Conway of Murrysville, according to online court dockets.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

