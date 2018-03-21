Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Rahmael Holt gets court-appointed attorneys to defend him in New Kensington cop shooting

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Accused cop-killer Rahmael Sal Holt is escorted from District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.’s office after his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Accused cop-killer Rahmael Sal Holt is escorted from District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.’s office after his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
Rahmael Sal Holt
Westmoreland County Jail
Rahmael Sal Holt
Defense attorney Justin John-Earl Ketchel speaks with the media after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, for accused cop killer Rahmael Sal Holt.
Defense attorney Justin John-Earl Ketchel speaks with the media after a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, for accused cop killer Rahmael Sal Holt.

Two private lawyers were appointed Wednesday to represent the Allegheny County man awaiting trial for the murder of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.

Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, of Harrison, appeared in court for a hearing to update the status of his case.

When Holt appeared without a lawyer, attorneys Tim Dawson and James Robinson were appointed by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway to represent him.

District Attorney John Peck has said he will seek the death penalty against Holt if he is convicted of first-degree murder for shooting Shaw on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington on Nov. 17.

The prosecution contends Holt killed Shaw following a traffic stop. Holt was arrested in Pittsburgh after a manhunt that lasted several days.

Following the brief court hearing Wednesday, Dawson and Robinson met with Holt for the first time in a courthouse holding cell.

Both are private attorneys; the county will pay them $60 an hour for work on Holt's case.

Holt told Hathaway he hasn't been able to hire an attorney and that he submitted an application to be represented by the county's public defender's office.

“Public Defender Wayne McGrew said the public defender's office can't represent you due to a conflict of interest,” Hathaway said.

According to court records, the public defender's office already represents one of the people charged with helping Holt elude police during the manhunt.

Holt had John-Earl Ketchel, a private attorney based in Pittsburgh, represent him during a preliminary hearing in December.

When Holt appeared before Hathaway last month, he told the judge he intended to hire another private lawyer, Marc Daffner of Pittsburgh.

The judge said both Dawson and Robinson are qualified to represent defendants in death penalty cases.

The two attorneys currently are defending Melvin Knight, of Swissvale, who is facing a potential death sentence for the 2010 torture slaying of Jennifer Daugherty, a mentally challenged Mt. Pleasant woman, in Greensburg. Knight's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin in July.

Holt's trial has not been scheduled. He will appear again in court with his new lawyers in May.

