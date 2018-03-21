Gaming board's mini-casino license auction postponed until April 4
Wednesday's snowstorm delayed the scheduled Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board auction of a fifth mini-casino license.
State gaming officials said the auction was postponed until April 4 in Harrisburg.
The state is seeking to auction 10 licenses to build mini-casinos in Pennsylvania. The smaller facilities can house up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games.
Four licenses have been sold for facilities in Westmoreland, Lawrence, York and Cumberland counties.
The state has earned more than $118 million from the four licenses awarded; six more will be awarded.
No bids from the state's 10 established large casino operators were submitted at the last scheduled auction two weeks ago.
As a result, the state gaming board opened the bidding processes to accept proposals from operators who previously won mini-casino bids.
Operators of small, resort casinos at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County and one in Valley Forge, near Philadelphia, also are eligible to bid on the mini-casino licenses.