Western Pennsylvania farmers: Consistently cold winter an advantage

The consistently cold, snowy weather this winter was bad news for drivers, but some Westmoreland County farmers have found a bright side.

There haven't been any long, late warm spells that would make orchards or berries bloom early and become susceptible to damage from late frosts; nor have there been many temperature fluctuations that would make livestock more susceptible to catching diseases. While it's too early to tell whether the wintry weather will linger long enough to affect planting when it starts in April, the cold may have helped ward off diseases and insects in the soil that could affect crops, farmers and experts said.

“Last summer, we had a lot of disease because it was so cool and rainy,” said Neil Palmer, who grows sweet corn, tomatoes and other crops on about 20 acres in Hempfield. “I like to see stretches of freezing weather because it does kill some of those diseases and insects. I think we'll see a little less insect pressure early on.”

The Pittsburgh region received 7 inches of rain in February, nearly three times the normal amount of precipitation for the month, and temperatures went from being colder than normal for most of the winter to a slightly warmer-than-usual February, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University .

But there were no consistently warm spells that caused plants and trees to “break buds,” which would leave their flowers — and any fruits to follow — open to damage if the temperature dips again, said Mark O'Neill, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.

“Right now, we like it,” said Hil Schramm, market manager of Schramm Farms & Orchards in Penn Township, who said the weather has been good for his orchards. “If the weather's good, we'd probably start planting in early April.”

Palmer said he'd begun some field work, such as tilling soil, during the few dry, sunny days earlier in the month but was ready to get out and do more tilling and equipment maintenance so he'd be ready to plant when the calendar says it's time.

Bob Pollock, an educator at the Penn State Extension office in Indiana County, said late-March snow like the storm that struck on the first two days of spring generally isn't a concern for planters, but there were only a few days left before any lingering wintry weather starts to encroach on the schedule for early-spring crops.

“The window's only so big to get things done if you're planting spring crops and early grains,” Pollock said. “If the winter continues to hold on, it could narrow that window for field work.”

Persistent snow cover can prevent winter grazing and leave livestock more dependent on hay or other feed, but Chuck Carr of Salem Township's Lone Oak Farm said he tends to feed his cattle indoors all winter. What pleased him about the past season was its consistency, he said: Too many dramatic swings in temperature can leave his herd of about 350 dairy cows more vulnerable to illness.

“When you have extreme ups and downs, it's not good for the cattle to change,” said Carr, whose farm has been in the family since 1957. “They get sick; they get stuff like pneumonia.”

Carr's only other concern was whether the freeze-and-thaw cycle — the same forces that create potholes — had heaved his alfalfa out of the ground.

John Jamison, who raises sheep for wool and meat at Jamison Farm in Unity, said wet weather can hinder wool shearing — you can't shear a wet sheep — but he usually waits until April to start shearing anyway.

“It's not really problematic; you just try to schedule it for when it's not too rainy,” he said.

Kathryn Paskorz of Paskorz Berry Farm in West Deer said they had begun planting tomatoes and other crops in greenhouses, but the snow and cold meant the plants would be staying indoors in the near term. Their strawberries, blueberries and raspberries remained dormant and unaffected by the weather.

The six or more inches of snow Paskorz received last week created other problems.

“(The tomatoes) should have been outside getting ‘hardied' up, but that's not happening,” she said. “We're more worried about the roof caving in now, so we're out cleaning it off.”

