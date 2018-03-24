Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant family, friends remember J.R. Gustafson; Brady Center helps in legal fight over his shooting death

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Leah Gustafson, center, wipes tears as she watches balloons released in remembrance of her son, J.R. Gustafson, during a ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Leah Gustafson, center, wipes tears as she watches balloons released in remembrance of her son, J.R. Gustafson, during a ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Leah Gustafson, center, watches balloons released in remembrance of her son, J.R. Gustafson, during a ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Leah Gustafson, center, watches balloons released in remembrance of her son, J.R. Gustafson, during a ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Family and friends of J.R. Gustafson listen to speakers prior to a balloon release ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in J.R.'s memory, marks the second anniversary of his death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Family and friends of J.R. Gustafson listen to speakers prior to a balloon release ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in J.R.'s memory, marks the second anniversary of his death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Family and friends of J.R. Gustafson watch as balloons are released during a ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Family and friends of J.R. Gustafson watch as balloons are released during a ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Mark Kraisinger, assistant chief of the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, speaks to family and friends attending a balloon release ceremony in remembrance of J.R. Gustafson on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Mark Kraisinger, assistant chief of the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, speaks to family and friends attending a balloon release ceremony in remembrance of J.R. Gustafson on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Mark Kraisinger, assistant chief of the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, speaks to family and friends attending a balloon release ceremony in remembrance of J.R. Gustafson on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Mark Kraisinger, assistant chief of the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, speaks to family and friends attending a balloon release ceremony in remembrance of J.R. Gustafson on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Family and friends attending a balloon release ceremony in remembrance of J.R. Gustafson pass under a sign marking the basketball courts named in his memory on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Family and friends attending a balloon release ceremony in remembrance of J.R. Gustafson pass under a sign marking the basketball courts named in his memory on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Family and friends of J.R. Gustafson watch balloons released in remembrance of him during a ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Family and friends of J.R. Gustafson watch balloons released in remembrance of him during a ceremony on Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018, at Frick Park in Mt. Pleasant. The event, held at the basketball courts named in his memory, marks the second anniversary of J.R's death in a shooting incident on March 20, 2016, when he was 13.

Updated less than a minute ago

Leah Gustafson wiped tears from her eyes Saturday as friends and family gathered at a Mt. Pleasant playground and released a bouquet of orange and blue balloons in memory of her 13-year-old son James Robert "J.R." Gustafson, who died two years ago in an accidental shooting.

Over the last two years as they grieved their son's death, Mark and Leah Gustafson watched as court proceedings unfolded against the teen that killed him on March 20, 2016, thinking the handgun was empty. They watched as authorities prosecuted two adults charged with failing to secure the gun and a third who failed to file proper paperwork when transferring ownership of the weapon.

Last week, they filed a lawsuit with the help of the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and a Pittsburgh law firm seeking damages from the gun manufacturer and the local store that first sold the firearm.

The suit against Illinois-based Springfield Armory and the Saloom Department Store in Mt. Pleasant claims they made and sold a 9mm semiautomatic handgun without warnings and safety features that could have prevented J.R.'s death. Specifically, they claim the manufacturer was negligent for not installing a feature that would have prevented the gun from firing when the magazine was ejected or a feature that would have alerted a user that a bullet remained chambered when the magazine was ejected.

A man who answered the phone at Saloom Department Store this week declined to comment. A spokesperson for Springfield Armory could not be reached.

The Brady Center, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization, is named for the late James Brady, Ronald Reagan's press secretary who sustained a life altering brain injury when he was shot during a 1981 assassination attempt on the president.

The Gustafsons' lawsuit, filed as hundreds of thousands of teens prepared to march on Washington D.C. Saturday for an end to gun violence that has seeped into schools, is the Brady Center's most recent volley in a decades-long battle it has waged in courts across the country. Its goal is to halve America's gun deaths by 2025. An average of 35,000 people die each year from gunshot wounds in the United States, according to federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"For over 25 years, the Brady Center has been bringing lawsuits against gun dealers, manufacturers and distributors where they do something wrong with the design of it or do something that causes and contributes to the injury," said Jonathan Lowry, the center's vice president for litigation.

The Gustafsons declined to comment on their lawsuit. Their lawyers stressed it is about a defective product, not gun rights.

"This is not about the Second Amendment. This is about a defective product. A little boy is dead because the manufacturer didn't make a simple, innocuous fix that could have prevented this," said Gary Lynch, of Carlson Lynch, the Pittsburgh law firm that is representing the Gustafsons along with the Brady Center lawyers.

Although guns were specifically exempted from the 1972 federal Consumer Product Safety Act, the suit alleges the manufacturer is liable and was negligent in not installing longstanding safety devices on the gun, including a magazine disconnect safety, a loaded chamber indicator, an internal lock or warnings — any of which could have prevented J.R.'s death. It claims the manufacturer and the seller failed to inform buyers of the potential risks and benefits of gun ownership.

A device called a magazine disconnect, which prevents a handgun from firing when a bullet remains chambered after the ammunition magazine has been disconnected, has been available for decades, the Gustafsons' lawyers said.

"The gun industry has known for over a century that many children, as well as adults, are killed with guns that people mistakenly believe are unloaded, and the industry has known that there are simple, inexpensive safety features that could prevent these deaths," Lowry said.

Back in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday family members and friends wore T-shirts stamped with angel wings, J.R.'s name and his dates of birth and death as they remembered the boy with big dreams.

"He always wanted to become a fireman. We were waiting for the day when he was old enough to become a junior firefighter," Mt. Pleasant Assistant Fire Chief Mark Graisinger said, tearfully as he offered a prayer for a boy gone too soon.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me