Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

As Toys R Us closes, some local shoppers mourn, some hunt deals

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 12:04 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Some shoppers came to Toys R Us in Hempfield on Thursday to hunt for bargains. Others came to pay their respects.

The Donohoe Road store will join the other approximately 800 Toys R Us locations and close for good within the next few months as the once-mighty toy retailer shuts down .

"I'm not going to cry, but I'm very sad," said Brenda Blasioli of Bovard. "I bring my granddaughter here like once a week, and we walk around. It's just something we do."

Her granddaughter Olivia, 6, wrote the employees a card when she heard the store was going to close, Blasioli said.

The store was busy Thursday, but not everyone was a paying customer. Some were looking for a deal, and many left empty-handed.

"Everything was just the normal price, and I was like, 'that's kind of disappointing,'" said Morgan Meyer, of Somerset, who was passing through Hempfield and hoped to find a gift for a baby shower.

A nationwide liquidation sale was supposed to start Thursday, but the Wayne, N.J.-based company announced at the last minute that the sale had been delayed and will likely begin Friday.

Meyer said she has some nostalgia for Toys R Us, which stocked a few "niche" toys she couldn't find elsewhere, but she won't be too sorry to see the store go.

"Everything was just the normal price, and I was like, 'That's kind of disappointing,'" said Morgan Meyer of Somerset, who was passing through Hempfield and hoped to find a gift for a baby shower.

Sue Ecker of Greensburg brought her grandchildren Colin, 8, and Camryn, 6, to the store two days in a row this week.

"We've always come on little shopping excursions. I've done it with my kids and my grandkids, and it makes me really sad," she said.

Greensburg resident Joseph Zeoli said when his kids were younger he would do a lot of his holiday shopping at Toys R Us.

"I guess it's going to be depressing when it closes," he said.

He didn't buy anything Thursday morning but said he'd probably be back later in the day.

Once the liquidation sale begins, inventory won't last long, CNN Money reports. Experts project the shelves will be bare within a month or so. About 31,000 employees nationwide will lose their jobs.

The country's former top toy retailer announced in January that it would close 182 U.S. stores, or about one-fifth of its locations. This month, the retailer said it plans to close the rest.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in September, citing nearly $8 billion in debt.

Toy company executive Isaac Larian and other investors have pledged $200 million and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in a bid to save potentially more than half of the Toys R Us stores that will close, the Associated Press reported Thursday. It is the first known plan to keep the Toys R Us brand alive, the AP said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

Related Content
Toy company CEO, investors attempt to salvage Toys R Us
NEW YORK — Toy company executive Isaac Larian and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million and hope to raise four times that ...
Customers enter the Toys R Us on Donahoe Road in Hempfield on Thursday, March 22, 2018. All Toys R Us locations will close soon.
Customers enter the Toys R Us on Donahoe Road in Hempfield on Thursday, March 22, 2018. All Toys R Us locations will close soon.
Paul Sakuma/AP
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me