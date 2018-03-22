Fayette County man accused of biting Donegal Township woman, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police arrested a Fayette County man who allegedly bit a Donegal Township woman during a domestic dispute Wednesday.

Michael L. Meyers, 25, of Connellsville, was arraigned Thursday before Ligonier District Judge Denise Thiel on charges of making terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment in connection with the assault that allegedly occurred about 9 p.m. at a residence on County Line Road.

Trooper Donald Ament reported he was summoned to the residence by the victim, who showed him “red teeth marks” where Meyers allegedly bit her on her left forearm during an argument. The victim also suffered a bruise on her left shoulder during the assault, Ament said.

Another woman witnessed the incident before Meyers left the home, he said.

Meyers is accused of threatening to harm both women if they called police to report the assault, Ament wrote in court documents.

Thiel ordered Meyers held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $200,000 bond.

