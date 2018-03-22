Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Former patient at Torrance hospital headed to prison for attacks

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 11 hours ago

A former patient at Torrance State Hospital in Derry will serve up to four years in prison for attacking other residents at the mental health facility last year.

Rebecca E. Gardner, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor charges of simple assault in connection with incidents in which authorities said she punched two women in the institution.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Gardner to two consecutive one-to-two-year prison sentences.

Police said Gardner first attacked a woman March 2017 outside her room, punching her in the head. According to court records, Gardner said she attacked the woman because “she doesn't like her and wants to go to jail.”

In May, Gardner repeatedly punched another resident, police said.

