New Kensington man police say had 10,000 child porn videos to act as own attorney

A New Kensington man who police said had more than 10,000 videos of child pornography on his home computer will represent himself at trial later this year.

Joshua Pottle, 34, told Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway during a hearing Thursday that he will serve as his own lawyer to defend 40 charges filed against him last year for possession of child pornography.

Pottle's trial is scheduled to begin in June.

The judge rejected a request from Pottle to have his case transferred back to district court for another preliminary hearing.

Pottle had twice been represented by court-appointed lawyers but last month asked that he be allowed to serve as his own attorney. On Thursday, the judge agreed to appoint a standby counsel for Pottle to assist him with legal matters during the trial.

Agents with the state Attorney General's Office charged Pottle in April 2015 as part of an investigation of an online file-sharing operation.

A search of Pottle's home revealed several computers investigators said contained five files with as many as 10,000 videos of child pornography. Some of the videos involved children as young as 2, police said.

Deputy Attorney General Chuck Washburn said Pottle rejected a plea bargain offer and now faces at mandatory sentence of at least 25 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges.

Pottle previously served up six years in prison after being convicted in 2000 in two separate cases, one for corruption of minors and the other involving statutory sexual assault and other related offenses.

